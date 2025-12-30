SOCAR Polymer observes over 4% increase in export revenues
Energy
- 30 December, 2025
- 12:07
In January-November of 2025, SOCAR Polymer LLC - a 57% subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - exported products worth $242.8 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, the figure is $10.1 million, or 4.3%, higher compared to the first 11 months of 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for the reporting period rose by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching $3.3 billion.
