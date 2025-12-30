ADB: Azerbaijan's e-commerce revenues to approach $3.5B by 2028
Finance
- 30 December, 2025
- 12:32
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts e-commerce revenue to grow from $1.762 billion in 2022 to $3.448 billion in 2027, Report informs referring to the ADB.
This will place Azerbaijan fourth among countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, behind Kazakhstan ($5.909 billion), Pakistan ($8.101 billion), and China ($2.375 trillion).
According to the bank's expectations, the number of users in Azerbaijan will reach 3.9 million by 2025, remain at the same level in 2026, and grow to 4 million in 2027.
Latest News
13:52
Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:45
Parliament approves changes to demining rules in ShushaMilli Majlis
13:42
Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coastForeign policy
13:30
Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:21
Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgradesFinance
13:12
Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:09
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always existFinance
12:57
Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final readingMilli Majlis
12:39