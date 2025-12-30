ADB: Azerbaijan's e-commerce revenues to approach $3.5B by 2028

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts e-commerce revenue to grow from $1.762 billion in 2022 to $3.448 billion in 2027, Report informs referring to the ADB.

    This will place Azerbaijan fourth among countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, behind Kazakhstan ($5.909 billion), Pakistan ($8.101 billion), and China ($2.375 trillion).

    According to the bank's expectations, the number of users in Azerbaijan will reach 3.9 million by 2025, remain at the same level in 2026, and grow to 4 million in 2027.

    ADB: Azərbaycanın elektron ticarət gəlirləri 2028-ci ilə qədər 3,5 milyard dollara yaxınlaşacaq
    АБР: Доходы Азербайджана от электронной коммерции к 2028 году приблизятся к $3,5 млрд

