Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified an agreement between Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

According to Report, the draft law approving the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements was adopted at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

The agreement, signed on October 15, 2025, is aimed at strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, facilitating official visits, and promoting mutual contacts.

Under the terms of the agreement, citizens of both states with valid diplomatic and service passports may enter, exit, and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa, and may stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Longer stays, residence, employment, and other legal matters are regulated in accordance with the host country's national legislation.