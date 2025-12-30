Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 12:39
    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified an agreement between Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

    According to Report, the draft law approving the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements was adopted at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

    The agreement, signed on October 15, 2025, is aimed at strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, facilitating official visits, and promoting mutual contacts.

    Under the terms of the agreement, citizens of both states with valid diplomatic and service passports may enter, exit, and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa, and may stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Longer stays, residence, employment, and other legal matters are regulated in accordance with the host country's national legislation.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijan Uganda visa exemption visa-free
    Azərbaycanla Uqanda arasında diplomatik və xidməti pasportların vizadan azad edilməsi sazişi ratifikasiya edilib
    ММ ратифицировал соглашение о безвизе для дипломатических и служебных паспортов с Угандой

    Latest News

    13:52

    Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:45

    Parliament approves changes to demining rules in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    13:42

    Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coast

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:21

    Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgrades

    Finance
    13:12

    Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always exist

    Finance
    12:57

    Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed