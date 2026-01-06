Turkish media influencers explore Azerbaijan's industry, investment potential

A delegation of well-known Turkish social media influencers visited Azerbaijan to learn about the country's socio-economic development strategy, as well as its industrial and investment potential, Report informs, citing the country's Economy Ministry.

The visit was organized by the Office of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in Türkiye.

During the trip, the visitors toured Baku, Shusha, Khankandi and Aghdam cities, including the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The influencers were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's socio-economic development strategy, its industrial and investment opportunities, and the reconstruction projects being carried out in the country's liberated territories.

They were told that the Aghdam Industrial Park is becoming one of the region's industrial hubs, offering broad opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

Additionally, the restoration of infrastructure, urban development, and cultural heritage in Shusha and Khankandi was highlighted, with emphasis on the significant tourism and cultural potential of these areas. The influencers shared their impressions, examples of progress, and new realities with their large audiences on social media platforms.