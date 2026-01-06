5 die in France due to snow, ice

At least five people have died in France due to snow and ice, Report informs referring to the BFMTV channel.

Of these, three people died in the Landes region in an icy road accident this morning.

Yesterday, two people died in the Île-de-France region: the first in the Seine-et-Marne department, and the second after his car fell into the Marne River in the Val-de-Marne department.

According to the Paris Fire Department, 240 calls related to falls on snow and ice were received this morning.

Due to snow and ice, an orange alert remains in effect in 26 departments. Up to 35 centimeters of snow fell in the Charente-Maritime department alone.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has asked airlines to reduce flights from Paris by 15% due to the weather conditions.