Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad says

    Energy
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 13:44
    Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad says

    The Venezuelan oil and gas sector would need $183 billion of investment over the 2026-2040 period to restore crude production to 3 million barrels per day by 2040, according to analysis by Rystad Energy, Report informs referring to Energy Voice.

    The consultancy said around $53 billion would be required over the next 15 years merely to hold production flat at around 1.1 million bpd, with only limited scope for near-term growth.

    The analysis comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

    Following the seizure of Maduro, Trump said the US government plans to "run" Venezuela and allow American oil firms into the country to fix Venezuela's "broken infrastructure" and "start making money for the country."

    But Rystad estimates that just 300,000-350,000 bpd could be restored within two to three years through workovers, infrastructure repairs, and short-cycle investments.

    US major Chevron is currently the only large western oil company still operating in Venezuela, producing roughly 150,000 barrels per day through joint ventures with state-owned PDVSA under successive US sanctions waivers.

    While the company's shares have risen following Maduro's capture, Chevron has signalled that any increase in investment would depend on legal certainty and stable operating terms.

    Other international majors previously active in the country include ExxonMobil and Shell, both of which exited Venezuela after assets were nationalised in the late 2000s.

    Meanwhile, European majors Eni and Repsol have also maintained limited exposure through gas and oil joint ventures with PDVSA.

    While BP has no upstream presence in Venezuela, the company's former chief executive Lord John Browne said UK investors would "want to get involved quickly" in the country.

    Venezuela oil sector output
    Venesuelada neft hasilatının bərpası üçün 183 milyard dollar investisiya tələb olunacaq
    Венесуэле потребуется $183 млрд инвестиций для восстановления добычи нефти

    Latest News

    14:26

    Strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

    Other countries
    14:21

    Update on criminal case related to Azerbaijanis shot in Kyiv

    Incident
    14:05

    Pezeshkian: Iranian authorities won't resort to money printing to resolve economic crisis

    Region
    14:05

    Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progress

    Infrastructure
    13:56
    Photo

    Turkish media influencers explore Azerbaijan's industry, investment potential

    Business
    13:44

    Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad says

    Energy
    13:33

    Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations

    Ecology
    13:26

    5 die in France due to snow, ice

    Other countries
    13:19

    Danish prime minister says US takeover of Greenland would mark NATO's end

    Other countries
    All News Feed