Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations

    Ecology
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 13:33
    Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations

    Fines totaling 3.81 million manats ($2.24 million) were imposed in Azerbaijan in 2025 for violations of environmental legislation, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report.

    The ministry's press secretary, Irada Ibrahimova, said that, during the year, the State Environmental Safety Service operating under the ministry drew up 2,754 administrative protocols.

    She added that 1,044 cases related to environmental violations were forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

    fines violations of environmental legislation Azerbaijan
    Ötən il ekoloji hüquqpozmalarla bağlı 3 milyon manatdan çox cərimə tətbiq edilib
    В 2025 году за экологические правонарушения применены штрафы на 3,8 млн манатов

    Latest News

    14:26

    Strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

    Other countries
    14:21

    Update on criminal case related to Azerbaijanis shot in Kyiv

    Incident
    14:05

    Pezeshkian: Iranian authorities won't resort to money printing to resolve economic crisis

    Region
    14:05

    Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progress

    Infrastructure
    13:56
    Photo

    Turkish media influencers explore Azerbaijan's industry, investment potential

    Business
    13:44

    Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad says

    Energy
    13:33

    Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations

    Ecology
    13:26

    5 die in France due to snow, ice

    Other countries
    13:19

    Danish prime minister says US takeover of Greenland would mark NATO's end

    Other countries
    All News Feed