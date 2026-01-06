Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations
Ecology
- 06 January, 2026
- 13:33
Fines totaling 3.81 million manats ($2.24 million) were imposed in Azerbaijan in 2025 for violations of environmental legislation, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report.
The ministry's press secretary, Irada Ibrahimova, said that, during the year, the State Environmental Safety Service operating under the ministry drew up 2,754 administrative protocols.
She added that 1,044 cases related to environmental violations were forwarded to law enforcement agencies.
