Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progress

    06 January, 2026
    The design of the Aghdam-Khankandi railway line in Azerbaijan is 81% complete, with construction and installation work 29% complete, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways.

    The total length of the railway line is 28 kilometers, or 30.8 kilometers including sidings.

    The project includes the construction of three stations – Asgaran, Khojaly, and a railway and bus station complex in Khankandi. In addition, 124 engineering structures are planned.

    Ağdam-Xankəndi dəmir yolu xəttində görülən işlərin həcmi açıqlanıb
    АЖД сообщил о ходе работ на железнодорожной линии Агдам–Ханкенди

