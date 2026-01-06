Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progress
Infrastructure
- 06 January, 2026
- 14:05
The design of the Aghdam-Khankandi railway line in Azerbaijan is 81% complete, with construction and installation work 29% complete, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways.
The total length of the railway line is 28 kilometers, or 30.8 kilometers including sidings.
The project includes the construction of three stations – Asgaran, Khojaly, and a railway and bus station complex in Khankandi. In addition, 124 engineering structures are planned.
