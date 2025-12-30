Somalia thanks Azerbaijan for supporting its territorial integrity

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 11:44
    Somalia has expressed appreciation to Azerbaijan for supporting its territorial integrity, Ahmed Gaashaan, Deputy Director of Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) page.

    "We acknowledge with respect the position of Azerbaijan in support of the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. This stance reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to the principles of international law and the preservation of recognized statehood," Gaashaan said.

    On January 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders, stating that recognition of the Somaliland region as an independent state contradicts the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

    Somali ərazi bütövlüyünü dəstəklədiyinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Сомали благодарит Азербайджан за поддержку территориальной целостности

