Euronews: Baku White City - symbol of urban transformation

Euronews TV channel has prepared a story dedicated to Baku White City.

According to Report, Baku White City stands as a major example of urban transformation, reshaping a once heavily polluted industrial area into a walkable, sustainable and people-focused district. Designed around the idea of comfortable living, the development combines residential, commercial and cultural spaces within easy reach, reducing reliance on cars, reads the article.

Sustainable architecture, green spaces and public art shape everyday life, while local businesses and entrepreneurs help create a strong community identity. Residents say the district's design supports wellbeing, family life and social interaction, reflecting a broader shift towards human-centred urban planning in Baku.

Entrepreneur Khajar Aliyeva, in a comment to Euronews, noted that the White City attracts people with its youthful and dynamic energy: "White City is a new and up-and-coming place right now in Baku. And I think because it's new and modern, it was a natural feel for us to be here. Also, the architecture of this place was kind of designed for our idea. And also, it's kind of a mash-up of tradition and modern Baku right now. White City attracts people because it has a very young energy. It used to be an industrial area, but as a phoenix risen from the ashes, it's just completely changed. And it's a very walkable place. People want to meet here. It has a very unique kind of look. So I think that's why it attracts people to work and live here."

Elena Chernova, the Baku White City special project manager, emphasized that the project's success was guaranteed even at the conceptual stage: "Success was built into the vision of this place. It's supposed to be green, supposed to be sustainable, supposed to be comfortable for living. It's a very nice mix of residential and commercial areas. And it converts the environment into a walkable city in the concept of a 500-meter city or a five-minute city. It means people can walk five minutes to achieve everything they need. It can be either a shop, cafe, school, kindergarten, pharmacy, vet clinic that reduces use of public transport and private transport, that reduces carbon emission, and the ratio of green zones within the city is higher than average."