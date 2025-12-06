President Ilham Aliyev receives chiefs of several UAE companies

On December 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the United Arab Emirates company 2PointZero, Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the International Holdings company, and Ali Arashdi, Chief Executive Officer of the International Resources Holding company, Report informs via AZERTAC.