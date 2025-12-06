President Ilham Aliyev receives chiefs of several UAE companies
Foreign policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 16:14
On December 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the United Arab Emirates company 2PointZero, Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the International Holdings company, and Ali Arashdi, Chief Executive Officer of the International Resources Holding company, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Latest News
17:21
Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%Business
17:04
EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgradeOther countries
16:54
Photo
Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperationEducation and science
16:46
Photo
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injuredRegion
16:37
Baku-Yerevan peace process discussed at forum in QatarForeign policy
16:31
Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 7Ecology
16:23
Hajiyev: Region needs int'l support to reap economic benefits from peace agendaForeign policy
16:17
Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued supportDomestic policy
16:14
Photo