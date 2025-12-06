Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%
Business
- 06 December, 2025
- 17:21
In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported carpets from Türkiye, valued at approximately $8.24 million, marking a 16.2% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
In November alone, Türkiye exported carpets to Azerbaijan valued at $906,390, which is 23.1% less than a year earlier.
Over the 11-month period, Türkiye's total carpet exports decreased by 2.5% YoY, exceeding $2.55 billion, while in November, exports fell by 3.5% to $250.9 million.
The largest importers of Turkish carpets during this period were:
- United States: $655.778 million (-9%);
- Iraq: $276.632 million (+13.7%);
- Saudi Arabia: $263.364 million (+2.1%).
Latest News
17:57
Photo
STEAM center to open at school in Tbilisi within partnership with Azerbaijani Ministry of EducationEducation and science
17:56
Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in CaucasusForeign policy
17:51
S&P: Azerenerji's EBITDA to increase to 540-580M manats in 2025-2026Finance
17:51
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on diaspora meetingsForeign policy
17:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunitiesSocial security
17:37
Photo
Emin Amrullayev holds cooperation talks at Tbilisi State UniversityEducation and science
17:21
Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%Business
17:04
EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgradeOther countries
16:54
Photo