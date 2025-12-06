Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported carpets from Türkiye, valued at approximately $8.24 million, marking a 16.2% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

In November alone, Türkiye exported carpets to Azerbaijan valued at $906,390, which is 23.1% less than a year earlier.

Over the 11-month period, Türkiye's total carpet exports decreased by 2.5% YoY, exceeding $2.55 billion, while in November, exports fell by 3.5% to $250.9 million.

The largest importers of Turkish carpets during this period were:

- United States: $655.778 million (-9%);

- Iraq: $276.632 million (+13.7%);

- Saudi Arabia: $263.364 million (+2.1%).