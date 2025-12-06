Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunities

    Social security
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 17:44
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunities

    Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Anar Aliyev, held discussions with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and his Turkish counterpart Vedat Işıkhan on cooperation in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Minister Aliyev praised the efforts of the OTS Secretariat to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states in the social sphere.

    He emphasized the successes of recent social reforms in Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to expand cooperation and exchange best practices with OTS member and observer countries.

    Omuraliev welcomed the important steps taken to broaden cooperation in labor, employment, and social protection among Turkic states, and assured that the OTS Secretariat would continue to support these initiatives.

    Aliyev also met with Türkiye's Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Vedat Işıkhan, who was visiting Azerbaijan to attend the first meeting of OTS labor, employment, and social protection ministers. Aliyev stressed that relations in these fields are developing successfully.

    Işıkhan underlined that the successful cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand within the OTS framework. He highlighted the special role of the first meeting of OTS labor, employment, and social protection ministers, held in Baku under the theme "Cooperation in the Field of Labor for Common Prosperity in Turkic States," in advancing relations.

    The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on future cooperation directions.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye OTS Anar Aliyev Vedat Işıkhan Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population
    Photo
    Anar Əliyev TDT-nin Baş katibi və türkiyəli həmkarı ilə əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Главы Минтруда Азербайджана и Турции, генсек ОТГ обсудили сотрудничество в сфере соцзащиты

    Latest News

    17:57
    Photo

    STEAM center to open at school in Tbilisi within partnership with Azerbaijani Ministry of Education

    Education and science
    17:56

    Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    S&P: Azerenerji's EBITDA to increase to 540-580M manats in 2025-2026

    Finance
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on diaspora meetings

    Foreign policy
    17:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunities

    Social security
    17:37
    Photo

    Emin Amrullayev holds cooperation talks at Tbilisi State University

    Education and science
    17:21

    Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%

    Business
    17:04

    EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgrade

    Other countries
    16:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

    Education and science
    All News Feed