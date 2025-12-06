Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunities

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Anar Aliyev, held discussions with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and his Turkish counterpart Vedat Işıkhan on cooperation in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Minister Aliyev praised the efforts of the OTS Secretariat to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states in the social sphere.

He emphasized the successes of recent social reforms in Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to expand cooperation and exchange best practices with OTS member and observer countries.

Omuraliev welcomed the important steps taken to broaden cooperation in labor, employment, and social protection among Turkic states, and assured that the OTS Secretariat would continue to support these initiatives.

Aliyev also met with Türkiye's Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Vedat Işıkhan, who was visiting Azerbaijan to attend the first meeting of OTS labor, employment, and social protection ministers. Aliyev stressed that relations in these fields are developing successfully.

Işıkhan underlined that the successful cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand within the OTS framework. He highlighted the special role of the first meeting of OTS labor, employment, and social protection ministers, held in Baku under the theme "Cooperation in the Field of Labor for Common Prosperity in Turkic States," in advancing relations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on future cooperation directions.