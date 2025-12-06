Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 17:56
Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that the initialing of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan represents "a major success that has changed the entire atmosphere" in the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to foreign media.
He made the remark at the international summit in Doha.
"Now we are discussing not the conflict itself, but how to strengthen peace and institutionalize it," Grigoryan said.
He noted that the future ratification of the peace agreement and the unblocking of communications in the region are part of the process of institutionalizing the agreements reached in Washington on August 8 between Baku and Yerevan.
Latest News
17:57
Photo
STEAM center to open at school in Tbilisi within partnership with Azerbaijani Ministry of EducationEducation and science
17:56
Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in CaucasusForeign policy
17:51
S&P: Azerenerji's EBITDA to increase to 540-580M manats in 2025-2026Finance
17:51
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on diaspora meetingsForeign policy
17:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye and OTS Secretariat explore co-op opportunitiesSocial security
17:37
Photo
Emin Amrullayev holds cooperation talks at Tbilisi State UniversityEducation and science
17:21
Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%Business
17:04
EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgradeOther countries
16:54
Photo