    Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 17:56
    Grigoryan: Initialing of peace agreement by Yerevan, Baku changed atmosphere in Caucasus

    Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that the initialing of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan represents "a major success that has changed the entire atmosphere" in the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    He made the remark at the international summit in Doha.

    "Now we are discussing not the conflict itself, but how to strengthen peace and institutionalize it," Grigoryan said.

    He noted that the future ratification of the peace agreement and the unblocking of communications in the region are part of the process of institutionalizing the agreements reached in Washington on August 8 between Baku and Yerevan.

    Qriqoryan: İrəvan və Bakı tərəfindən sülh sazişinin paraflanması Qafqazdakı atmosferi dəyişib
    Григорян: Парафирование Ереваном и Баку мирного соглашения изменило атмосферу на Кавказе

