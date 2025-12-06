Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    STEAM center to open at school in Tbilisi within partnership with Azerbaijani Ministry of Education

    Education and science
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 17:57
    As part of cooperation between the ministries of education of Azerbaijan and Georgia, a STEAM center is planned to open at Tbilisi State School No. 53, Report informs.

    The announcement was made during a visit to the school by Georgian Minister of Education, Science, and Youth Affairs Givi Mikanadze and Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, who is currently visiting the neighboring country.

    The ministers inspected the renovated school premises and reviewed recent infrastructure work. They discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in general education, school modernization, and prospects for new joint projects.

    It was noted that the new center will expand students' access to innovative educational resources and will make a significant contribution to the development of their scientific and technical skills.

    Azerbaijan Georgia STEAM education
