Emin Amrullayev holds cooperation talks at Tbilisi State University

During his visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, together with Georgia's First Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Levan Ghirsiashvili, visited Tbilisi State University (TSU).

According to Report, the Azerbaijani delegation met with TSU Rector, academician Jaba Samushia, where discussions focused on further deepening cooperation in higher education between the two countries and exploring opportunities for new joint academic initiatives.

Special attention was given to the importance of the Caucasus Studies program at TSU's Faculty of Humanities. It was noted that one of its key modules, Azerbaijani Studies, makes a significant contribution to strengthening cultural dialogue in the region, advancing scientific ties, and fostering mutual understanding among students.

As part of the visit, a special exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan was presented to guests, organized by TSU's library and museum. The exhibition reflected the historical development of friendship, cultural cooperation, and educational ties between the two countries.