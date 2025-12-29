Residents in Azerbaijan's Aghdam remove mine warning signs - VIDEO
Domestic policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 19:12
In Aghdam, warning signs installed to mark mine-dangerous areas in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are being dismantled and taken away by village residents.
According to Report, this was stated in a video material prepared by BAKU TV from the area.
It was noted that local residents cultivate these areas but disregard the fact that the territories are mined.
The video also stressed that the actions of village residents should be investigated by law enforcement agencies, and those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others should be held accountable.
Report presents the video material prepared by BAKU TV from Aghdam:
Latest News
19:36
Anthony Joshua: British former world heavyweight champion injured in car accident in NigeriaIndividual sports
19:26
Türkiye, Armenia to ease visa procedures for diplomatic passport holdersRegion
19:12
Video
Residents in Azerbaijan's Aghdam remove mine warning signs - VIDEODomestic policy
19:00
Poland allocates $87 million for production of air defense systemsOther countries
18:44
Photo
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan National Carpet MuseumCultural policy
18:33
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: Participation in armed conflicts on the territory of foreign states is grave crimeIncident
18:29
EC: EU expects agreement and adoption of new partnership priorities with BakuForeign policy
18:12
Photo
Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend '10 Years Lived in Colors' exhibitionCultural policy
17:58