Residents in Azerbaijan's Aghdam remove mine warning signs - VIDEO

In Aghdam, warning signs installed to mark mine-dangerous areas in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are being dismantled and taken away by village residents.

According to Report, this was stated in a video material prepared by BAKU TV from the area.

It was noted that local residents cultivate these areas but disregard the fact that the territories are mined.

The video also stressed that the actions of village residents should be investigated by law enforcement agencies, and those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others should be held accountable.

Report presents the video material prepared by BAKU TV from Aghdam: