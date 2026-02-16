Ilham Aliyev: Serbian president always puts statehood and state interests above all else

Azerbaijan and Serbia are strengthening cooperation in both the economic and political spheres, including energy.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the remark at a press conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

Ilham Aliyev once again congratulated the President and the people of Serbia on February 15, Statehood Day.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you and all the friendly people of Serbia on the occasion of Statehood Day. It is not by chance that this holiday is called as such. I am well aware that the Serbian people have always made great efforts and sacrifices to protect and strengthen their state sovereignty. My dear friend, as the President of Serbia, you have always put statehood and state interests above all else. That is why Serbia is developing successfully under your leadership, and your country has gained tremendous respect internationally. At the same time, major reforms have been carried out in the economic and social spheres. As a result, Serbia, a country without natural resources, has been developing economically with great success, relying on its own strength and without receiving assistance from anywhere. In present-day circumstances, especially for a country located in Europe, this should be viewed as a significant factor. I would like to note the very high leadership qualities of President Vučić," he said.

"We reviewed a wide range of issues in our one-on-one meeting. We also have clear plans for the future, which consist of further strengthening our relations in the political, economic, and energy sectors, continuing to support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty on international platforms and within international organizations, implementing joint investment projects, taking advantage of newly created opportunities in the energy and transport sectors, and creating a very strong synergy by looking further ahead," Ilham Aliyev added.