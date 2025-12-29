Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: Participation in armed conflicts on the territory of foreign states is grave crime

According to the latest investigations conducted by law enforcement agencies and information disseminated in the media, cases have been recorded of some citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan participating in ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as in other armed conflicts, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

It is noted with regret that some citizens involved in these military actions have died, sustained serious injuries, or been taken hostage.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan considers the life, security, and protection of the rights and freedoms of its citizens as the supreme goal and duty of the state. Accordingly, it demonstrates a firm and uncompromising position based on the principle of the inevitability of legal responsibility for every person who acts contrary to the law and violates legislation.

Participation in armed conflicts on the territory of foreign states is not merely an individual choice but constitutes a grave - and in some cases, a particularly grave - crime under the requirements of national criminal legislation and international conventions.

Under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, mercenarism - that is, actions committed for the purpose of receiving material compensation by persons who are not citizens of a state participating in a military conflict or military operations, who do not permanently reside in its territory, and whose actions are not aimed at performing official duties - as well as participation in the activities of armed formations or groups not provided by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are considered criminal offenses and are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Citizens are hereby informed that participation in armed formations not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regardless of ideological, material, personal, or other motives, constitutes a criminal offense.

Relevant law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have already initiated criminal cases against a number of citizens involved in such activities. In some cases, preliminary investigations have been completed, cases have been submitted to the relevant courts, and those found guilty have been sentenced to long-term imprisonment. Preliminary investigations are currently ongoing in other criminal cases of this category.

Law enforcement agencies continue to take all necessary measures to prevent such illegal activities and to identify and bring to justice those who commit them.

We remind citizens that, under the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, every citizen is obliged to observe the laws of the state and protect the homeland. No material interest can outweigh one's life, freedom, and future. Refraining from illegal activities and safeguarding national interests is both a moral and legal responsibility of every citizen.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to illegal calls, and strictly observe the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan."