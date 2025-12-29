Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend '10 Years Lived in Colors' exhibition

On December 28, an exhibition titled "10 Years Lived in Colors" was held at the Turkic World Art Gallery located in the Eco-Park area of the Zira Cultural Center. Organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the Zira Cultural Center, the exhibition showcased handcrafted works by student artists aged 6 to 30, as well as members of the teaching staff, created using a wide range of colorful artistic techniques, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

They familiarized themselves with the activities of the center, viewed the exhibited works, and posed for photos.

The exhibition featured works by young artists, including paintings, sculptures, wood burning, quilling art, batik, ebru, alcohol ink, graphics, wood art, mixed media, and other decorative and applied arts, which drew great interest from visitors.

Addressing the event, Laman Aliyeva, representing the management of the center, briefed participants on the center's activities and the exhibition. Subsequently, Mazahir Rustamov, Director of the Art Studio, spoke about the studio's 10-year development, achievements, and the successes of young artists.

People's Artist Omar Eldarov, an honorary guest of the exhibition, congratulated the participants, praised their creative work, and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The event continued with a fashion exhibition at the Eco-Park's fashion studio, featuring traditional Azerbaijani national clothing as well as modern garments adorned with paintings and other handcrafted designs.

The program also included an artistic performance titled "White Flower."