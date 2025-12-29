Head of Baku's Nasimi District Executive Power dismissed
Domestic policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 17:58
Elkhan Ibrahimov has been dismissed from the position of head of the Baku city Nasimi District Executive Power.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.
Ibrahimov was appointed to this position by the relevant order on November 12, 2025.
