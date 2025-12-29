Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Head of Baku's Nasimi District Executive Power dismissed

    Domestic policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 17:58
    Head of Baku's Nasimi District Executive Power dismissed

    Elkhan Ibrahimov has been dismissed from the position of head of the Baku city Nasimi District Executive Power.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

    Ibrahimov was appointed to this position by the relevant order on November 12, 2025.

    Nəsimi Rayon İcra Hakimiyyətinin başçısı vəzifəsindən azad edilib
    Президент уволил главу ИВ Насиминского района Баку

