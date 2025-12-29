Poland allocates $87 million for production of air defense systems

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Polish Capital Investment Fund has allocated PLN 310 million (about $87 million) to the Tarnów Mechanical Plant to organize the production of air defense systems, the press service of the Polish Ministry of Defense said on Monday, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    "The Tarnów Mechanical Plant is becoming a manufacturer not only of components, but also of assembled air defense systems - anti-aircraft, anti-missile and anti-drone," said National Władysław Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz, quoted by the press service of the ministry.

    He added that the enterprise will produce air defense systems not only for the needs of the Polish Armed Forces, but also for NATO allies.

    "The project involves injecting PLN 310 million into the company by increasing the authorized capital. These funds will be directed, in particular, to research, infrastructure and equipment. This year the company will receive about PLN 200 million, and at the beginning of next year, more than PLN 100 million," said Kosiniak-Kamysz. According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, the investments include the construction of a new production workshop with an area of about 8,000 square meters and the purchase of approximately 200 machine tools.

    Polşa HHM sistemləri istehsalına təxminən 90 milyon dollar ayıracaq
    Польша направит почти $90 млн на организацию производства систем ПВО

