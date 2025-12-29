Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

On December 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Amina Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and artist Emil Aziz.

During the visit, she first viewed Emil Aziz's solo exhibition "Pattern and Silhouette," which is currently on display at the museum. The exhibition includes around 50 works inspired by the rich heritage of the Azerbaijani carpets, reinterpreted through a contemporary artistic lens. Among the central themes are Garabagh horses and female portraits, where dynamic silhouettes are harmoniously integrated with traditional carpet motifs. The exhibition will run until January 12.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation then toured the retrospective exhibition of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Faig Ahmed titled "Faig Ahmad: 2011–2024". The exhibition covers key stages of the artist's creative path and highlights his innovative approach to the Azerbaijani carpet art, combining classical weaving techniques with modern artistic philosophy and visual practices. Faig Ahmed's works are widely exhibited in leading museums and private collections around the world.

Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva viewed the exhibition dedicated to Latif Karimov, the founder of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, prominent artist and scholar. She was informed that 2026 would mark the 120th anniversary of the prominent artist. Leyla Aliyeva viewed carpets designed by Latif Karimov, his original sketches, and archival materials.

Additionally, Leyla Aliyeva toured the updated exhibition on the museum's third floor, highlighting the contemporary designer carpets and works of decorative and applied art by such Azerbaijani artists as Eldar Mikailzada, Eldar Hajiyev, Samira Allahverdiyeva, Chingiz Babayev, Tariel Bashirov, Ali Pariyab, and others. The exhibition featured rare samples of ceramics, wood carving, batik, tapestry, and art glass from the 1970s and 1980s.