Azerbaijan to establish coordination groups on gender equality
Domestic policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 17:52
Central and local-level coordination groups on gender equality, composed of representatives of state bodies and operating on a voluntary basis, will be established in Azerbaijan, as noted in the National Action Plan on Gender Equality (Equality of Men and Women) in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028.
According to Report, the main implementing body has been designated as the Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.
In addition, a survey on gender-based violence will be conducted in the country. The State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs will be responsible for carrying it out. Based on the survey results, an analysis and final report will be prepared.
