Anthony Joshua: British former world heavyweight champion injured in car accident in Nigeria

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been involved in a road traffic collision on the Ogun-Lagos expressway, according to Nigerian authorities, Report informs via TNT Sports.

The 36-year-old, who has family ties to Sagamu in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria, is reported to have escaped with only minor injuries during the accident on Monday morning. Police told the BBC that Joshua is "fine" following the incident.

Local media reports indicate that two people were killed in the crash, though officials have not confirmed further details.

Joshua, along with other injured people involved, is reported to have been taken to "an undisclosed hospital".

The former heavyweight world champion had been in Nigeria following his recent bout against Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Local police are investigating the cause of the accident, with commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo stating: "I can confirm that an accident occurred and the victim has been taken to the hospital."

Ode Fredrick, the Divisional Police Officer in Sagamu, added that officers are on their way to the hospital to verify the casualties from the incident.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, has provided an update on the boxer's health to the Daily Mirror.

Hearn, who is currently in the Caribbean on holiday, had only just learned about the incident but told the newspaper that he understood Joshua was OK and on his way to hospital, with no further information at this stage.