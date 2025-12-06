Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on diaspora meetings

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement on holding meetings of their diasporas, Report informs, referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov, within the framework of the seventh meeting of heads of state institutions responsible for diaspora affairs of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Budapest, Hungary, met with Daniyar Kadyrov, President of Kazakhstan's Otandastar Foundation, and Kahraman Sariyev, Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Committee for Interethnic Relations and Work with Compatriots Abroad.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the high level of development of relations between the countries and explored opportunities for joint activities among diasporas.

The Uzbek and Kazakh sides emphasized that they highly value Azerbaijan's diaspora experience and consider it essential to benefit from this expertise.

The dynamism in cooperation was positively assessed, and an agreement was reached to organize meetings of the Azerbaijani, Uzbek, and Kazakh diasporas.