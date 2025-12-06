Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injured

    Region
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 16:46
    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injured

    Seven people were killed, and 11 were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck near the Bahce district of Osmaniye province, Türkiye, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The passenger bus operating on the Izmir–Gaziantep route struck the truck from behind after the truck had stopped due to a tire blowout.

    bus crash Turkiye Osmaniye province
    Photo
    Türkiyədə avtobus TIR-a çırpılıb, 7 nəfər ölüb, 11-i yaralanıb
    Photo
    В Турции автобус врезался в грузовик: 7 погибших, 11 раненых

    Latest News

    17:21

    Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%

    Business
    17:04

    EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgrade

    Other countries
    16:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

    Education and science
    16:46
    Photo

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injured

    Region
    16:37

    Baku-Yerevan peace process discussed at forum in Qatar

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 7

    Ecology
    16:23

    Hajiyev: Region needs int'l support to reap economic benefits from peace agenda

    Foreign policy
    16:17

    Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued support

    Domestic policy
    16:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chiefs of several UAE companies

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed