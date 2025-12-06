Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injured
Region
- 06 December, 2025
- 16:46
Seven people were killed, and 11 were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck near the Bahce district of Osmaniye province, Türkiye, Report informs via TRT Haber.
The passenger bus operating on the Izmir–Gaziantep route struck the truck from behind after the truck had stopped due to a tire blowout.
Latest News
17:21
Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%Business
17:04
EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgradeOther countries
16:54
Photo
Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperationEducation and science
16:46
Photo
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injuredRegion
16:37
Baku-Yerevan peace process discussed at forum in QatarForeign policy
16:31
Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 7Ecology
16:23
Hajiyev: Region needs int'l support to reap economic benefits from peace agendaForeign policy
16:17
Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued supportDomestic policy
16:14
Photo