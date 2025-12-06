Hajiyev: Region needs int'l support to reap economic benefits from peace agenda

The South Caucasus needs international support to reap the economic benefits of a peace agenda, including the joint construction of the Zangazur Corridor and regional connectivity, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at an international forum in Doha, Report informs.

He also drew attention to the dialogue that took place between him and American talk show host Tucker Carlson during the forum: "I told him (Carlson - ed.) that his latest piece on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations wasn't positive enough to promote peace. He agreed with me. I even suggested that next time he invite representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan together, and we'll actually discuss a real peace agenda. This is just an example. Because the international media and the international community must support us. We are moving toward the future and want to protect our future generations from the wounds of war."

The presidential aide also noted that, today, against the backdrop of emerging conflicts around the world, closing the chapter on the conflict in the South Caucasus is positive news.

"Based on my observations, I can say that talking about peace is much easier than talking about conflict. Previously, Armenia and Azerbaijan were constantly arguing, talking about conflict and disagreements. Now we are talking about peace. While recognizing the decisive role of the United States in this process, I want to emphasize the importance of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have realized that, above all, we need peace. We must create this peace, reach an agreement, and then present it to our international partners," he said.

Hajiyev added that the bilateral nature of the peace talks has proven its effectiveness: "Our American friends served as absolutely impartial and honest mediators between the two sides and led us to final agreements. At this stage, we are continuing the peacebuilding process between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis, including cooperation at the level of civil society institutions. This approach has proven itself to be effective and productive."