    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 10%

    Finance
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 15:53
    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 10%

    As of December 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 5.4% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 850,900, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry.

    The number of active value-added tax (VAT) payers during this period rose by 9.8% YoY, totaling 57,900.

    As of the same date, the number of active business entities grew by 6.4%, reaching 231,300.

