Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 10%

As of December 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 5.4% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 850,900, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry.

The number of active value-added tax (VAT) payers during this period rose by 9.8% YoY, totaling 57,900.

As of the same date, the number of active business entities grew by 6.4%, reaching 231,300.