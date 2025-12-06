Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 10%
Finance
- 06 December, 2025
- 15:53
As of December 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 5.4% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 850,900, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry.
The number of active value-added tax (VAT) payers during this period rose by 9.8% YoY, totaling 57,900.
As of the same date, the number of active business entities grew by 6.4%, reaching 231,300.
