    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:47
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Azerbaijan is the first country in the post-Soviet space to resolve a territorial issue on its own, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told journalists on the sidelines of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) conference, Report informs.

    "This is undoubtedly a credit to the leader of this country, the esteemed President Ilham Aliyev. In this regard, I would like to touch on the fact that Azerbaijan and Moldova are bound by a common past. There were territorial conflicts in our countries, but for the first time in the post-Soviet space, Azerbaijan achieved historical justice on its own. Moldova is now on the path to resolving its territorial issues. In this regard, Azerbaijan's experience is critically important for us," the diplomat stated.

