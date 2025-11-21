Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Allison Hooker hails launch of US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 14:14
    Allison Hooker hails launch of US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter

    It was a privilege to kick off the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter, Allison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said, as quoted by Report.

    "Heading home from my first visit to Baku, where I had great meetings with Jeyhun Bayramov and Hikmet Hajiyev on how we can move forward on President Donald Trump's vision for peace and prosperity in the region. It was a privilege to kick off the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter and to host the US reception at WTDC25 in honor of ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin," Hooker said in a post on X.

