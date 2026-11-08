Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Aliyev and Erdoğan hold one-on-one meeting in Shusha

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 14:56
    Aliyev and Erdoğan hold one-on-one meeting in Shusha

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is holding a one-on-one meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha, Report's correspondent dispatched to Garabagh informs.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
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    Şuşada Prezident İlham Əliyevin Türkiyə Prezidenti ilə təkbətək görüşü keçirilib
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    В Шуше проходит встреча президентов Азербайджана и Турции "один на один"
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