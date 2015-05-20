Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijani President will not participate at Riga summit of Eastern Partnership countries

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev will not participate at the Riga summit of the participants of the program "Eastern Partnership" of the European Union, to be held on May 21-22.

Report informs, the Assistant to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on Social and Political Issues Ali Hasanov said today.

Ali Hasanov noted that, prior to the l European games have very little time and preparatory work for the Games, because these works entered the final phase, in this regard, the schedule of President has become quite dense. Therefore, the head of state can not take part at the summit.

Assistant to the President also added that, at the Riga summit Azerbaijan will be represented by Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov.