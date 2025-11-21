AI challenges fact-checking, but offers newsroom benefits, says Press TV director

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:57
    Artificial intelligence is complicating one of journalism's core principles-fact-checking, Elham Abedini, journalist and Director of International Relations at Press TV (Iran), said during a panel discussion at the D-8 Media Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that the main risks of AI relate to ethical concerns. Fact-checking is becoming increasingly difficult because AI can generate texts, videos, and images that appear authentic but are not based in reality.

    "Journalism has always required grounding in facts, even if it demands extra effort. We risk publishing and spreading news that does not actually exist. That is why fact-checking and combating fake news remain critical tasks for responsible journalism," Abedini emphasized.

    At the same time, she pointed out that AI can significantly aid newsrooms if used properly. "We use AI for translation, which allows us to access news from around the world quickly and reduces reliance on a large number of translators," Abedini said.

