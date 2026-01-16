Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Abbas Abbasov: BIG achieved success in protecting rights of indigenous peoples around world

    Foreign policy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 13:36
    The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) intends to continue holding international events aimed at protecting the rights of national minorities around the world, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov told journalists on the sidelines of an international conference on the Indian government's repressive policies against national minorities in India, Report informs.

    "Today we are holding a conference dedicated to the results of discriminatory policies against ethnic minorities – one of the key areas of our organization's work. Today's conference is dedicated to crimes against Sikhs and other national minorities, as well as violence in India. Authoritative representatives of secretariats, heads of think tanks, lawyers, and experts from the United States, Great Britain, and Canada are participating," Abbasov noted.

    He believes the violence and discriminatory policies of the Indian government must be brought to the attention of the international community, and international organizations are obligated to provide a fair response.

    "We, as an international non-governmental organization, plan to include this topic on the agenda of the UN and other international institutions," he emphasized.

    Abbasov noted that the Baku Initiative Group continues to work to protect the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities, exposing colonial and neocolonial policies in various countries.

    "We have already achieved some success in protecting the rights of indigenous peoples, for example, in New Caledonia and other overseas territories," he added.

    Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov Azerbaijan
    Abbas Abbasov: BTQ yerli xalqların hüquqlarının müdafiəsində uğurlar əldə edib
    Аббас Аббасов: БИГ достиг успехов в защите прав коренных народов в мире

