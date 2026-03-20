2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

From Iran, a total of 2,853 people were evacuated to Azerbaijan between 8:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 20, Report informs.

As many as 470 of the evacuees are Azerbaijani citizens.

Other evacuees include:

China: 720

Russia: 323

Bangladesh: 195

Tajikistan: 184

Pakistan: 148

India: 122

Oman: 72

Indonesia: 68

Iran: 49

Italy: 44

Algeria: 28

Spain: 26

Germany: 23

Canada: 20

France: 19

Saudi Arabia: 18

Japan: 17

Georgia: 16

Uzbekistan: 14

Poland: 13

Switzerland: 13

Nigeria: 13

Hungary: 12

Bahrain: 12

Kazakhstan: 11

Mexico: 11

United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo: 10 each

USA: 9

Brazil, Sudan: 8 each

Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, UAE: 6 each

Serbia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece: 5 each

Jordan, Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, Netherlands: 4 each

Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Norway: 3 each

Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia: 2 each

Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, Dominican Republic: 1 each

This large-scale evacuation highlights Azerbaijan"s role in providing safe passage for citizens of multiple countries during this period.