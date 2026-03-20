Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 13:07
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    From Iran, a total of 2,853 people were evacuated to Azerbaijan between 8:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 20, Report informs.

    As many as 470 of the evacuees are Azerbaijani citizens.

    Other evacuees include:

    • China: 720

    • Russia: 323

    • Bangladesh: 195

    • Tajikistan: 184

    • Pakistan: 148

    • India: 122

    • Oman: 72

    • Indonesia: 68

    • Iran: 49

    • Italy: 44

    • Algeria: 28

    • Spain: 26

    • Germany: 23

    • Canada: 20

    • France: 19

    • Saudi Arabia: 18

    • Japan: 17

    • Georgia: 16

    • Uzbekistan: 14

    • Poland: 13

    • Switzerland: 13

    • Nigeria: 13

    • Hungary: 12

    • Bahrain: 12

    • Kazakhstan: 11

    • Mexico: 11

    • United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo: 10 each

    • USA: 9

    • Brazil, Sudan: 8 each

    • Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, UAE: 6 each

    • Serbia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece: 5 each

    • Jordan, Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, Netherlands: 4 each

    • Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Norway: 3 each

    • Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia: 2 each

    • Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, Dominican Republic: 1 each

    This large-scale evacuation highlights Azerbaijan"s role in providing safe passage for citizens of multiple countries during this period.

    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Evacuation from Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 75 ölkənin 2 853 vətəndaşı təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан по сей день эвакуированы более 2 тыс. граждан 75 стран

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    2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

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