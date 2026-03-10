17 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

Another 17 individuals have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the evacuation took place on March 10 between 00:00 (GMT+4) and 12:00 via the Astara state border checkpoint.

Among them are 8 Azerbaijani citizens, 8 Chinese citizens, and 1 Canadian citizen.

In addition, one Iranian citizen and one Pakistani diplomat crossed into Iran through Azerbaijani territory.