    17 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:43
    17 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Another 17 individuals have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the evacuation took place on March 10 between 00:00 (GMT+4) and 12:00 via the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Among them are 8 Azerbaijani citizens, 8 Chinese citizens, and 1 Canadian citizen.

    In addition, one Iranian citizen and one Pakistani diplomat crossed into Iran through Azerbaijani territory.

    İrandan daha 17 nəfər Azərbaycana təxliyə olunub
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуированы еще 17 человек

