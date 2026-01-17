Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    13th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 12–14

    Foreign policy
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 12:24
    The 13th Global Baku Forum will take place on March 12–14 this year, Report informs, citing the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

    More than 400 foreign visitors are expected to attend the event.

    XIII Qlobal Bakı Forumunun keçiriləcəyi tarix məlum olub
    Определены даты проведения XIII Глобального Бакинского форума

