Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

    Football
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 10:42
    Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

    Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has shared his views on the future of forward Rodrygo Goes.

    The coach highlighted the Brazilian player's versatility and importance to the team, Report informs, citing the club's official website.

    "Rodrygo is very versatile in attack. He can play both on the wings and through the middle. Toward the end of the year, he made significant progress, played several truly high-quality matches, and we were very pleased with his form.

    He is just as important to us as the other players, especially considering Kylian's absence, and it is not yet clear how long that will last. We have different options, and Rodrygo can be one of them," Alonso said.

    This season, the Brazilian has made 21 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

    Rodrygo's contract with the Madrid club runs until the summer of 2028. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €60 million.

    Rodrygo Goes Real Madrid Xabi Alonso
    "Real Madrid"in baş məşqçisi Rodriqo Qoesin gələcəyi ilə bağlı danışıb
    Главный тренер "Реала" Хаби Алонсо высказался о будущем Родриго Гоэса

    Latest News

    11:33

    Caribbean airspace restrictions to be lifted after US action in Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:16

    China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

    Other countries
    10:59

    Starlink to provide free broadband internet in Venezuela until February 3

    ICT
    10:42

    Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

    Football
    10:26

    Europe launches development of FMLA stealth aircraft

    Other countries
    10:03

    US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    09:44

    Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says

    Region
    09:35

    Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim president

    Other countries
    09:19

    Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles as South Korean President makes state visit to China

    Other countries
    All News Feed