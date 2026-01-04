Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has shared his views on the future of forward Rodrygo Goes.

The coach highlighted the Brazilian player's versatility and importance to the team, Report informs, citing the club's official website.

"Rodrygo is very versatile in attack. He can play both on the wings and through the middle. Toward the end of the year, he made significant progress, played several truly high-quality matches, and we were very pleased with his form.

He is just as important to us as the other players, especially considering Kylian's absence, and it is not yet clear how long that will last. We have different options, and Rodrygo can be one of them," Alonso said.

This season, the Brazilian has made 21 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Rodrygo's contract with the Madrid club runs until the summer of 2028. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €60 million.