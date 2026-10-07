UEFA Nations League: More Matchday 4 fixtures played

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The next set of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been completed.

According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.

In League A, Croatia hosted Spain, while England welcomed the Czech Republic.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

Matchday 4

League A

Group 3

Croatia 1-2 Spain

England 3-0 Czech Republic

Standings: Spain 12, England 9, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0

League B

Group 1

Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

Scotland 1-2 Slovenia

Standings: Switzerland 12, Slovenia 7, Scotland 4, North Macedonia 0

League C

Group 1

Albania 1-1 San Marino

Belarus 1-0 Finland

Standings: Belarus 7, Finland 7, Albania 7, San Marino 0

Group 3

Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

Standings: Slovakia 10, Faroe Islands 4, Moldova 4, Kazakhstan 2

Group 4

Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria

Estonia 0-0 Iceland

Standings: Iceland 8, Estonia 6, Bulgaria 4, Luxembourg 3