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    UEFA Nations League: More Matchday 4 fixtures played

    Football
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 07:43
    UEFA Nations League: More Matchday 4 fixtures played

    The next set of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been completed.

    According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.

    In League A, Croatia hosted Spain, while England welcomed the Czech Republic.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    Matchday 4

    League A

    Group 3

    Croatia 1-2 Spain

    England 3-0 Czech Republic

    Standings: Spain 12, England 9, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0

    League B

    Group 1

    Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

    Scotland 1-2 Slovenia

    Standings: Switzerland 12, Slovenia 7, Scotland 4, North Macedonia 0

    League C

    Group 1

    Albania 1-1 San Marino

    Belarus 1-0 Finland

    Standings: Belarus 7, Finland 7, Albania 7, San Marino 0

    Group 3

    Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

    Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

    Standings: Slovakia 10, Faroe Islands 4, Moldova 4, Kazakhstan 2

    Group 4

    Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria

    Estonia 0-0 Iceland

    Standings: Iceland 8, Estonia 6, Bulgaria 4, Luxembourg 3

    UEFA Nations League Football
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