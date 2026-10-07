UEFA Nations League: More Matchday 4 fixtures played
- 07 October, 2026
- 07:43
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The next set of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been completed.
According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.
In League A, Croatia hosted Spain, while England welcomed the Czech Republic.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
Matchday 4
League A
Group 3
Croatia 1-2 Spain
England 3-0 Czech Republic
Standings: Spain 12, England 9, Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0
League B
Group 1
Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia
Scotland 1-2 Slovenia
Standings: Switzerland 12, Slovenia 7, Scotland 4, North Macedonia 0
League C
Group 1
Albania 1-1 San Marino
Belarus 1-0 Finland
Standings: Belarus 7, Finland 7, Albania 7, San Marino 0
Group 3
Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands
Moldova 0-4 Slovakia
Standings: Slovakia 10, Faroe Islands 4, Moldova 4, Kazakhstan 2
Group 4
Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria
Estonia 0-0 Iceland
Standings: Iceland 8, Estonia 6, Bulgaria 4, Luxembourg 3