Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    UEFA Europa League: Milan loses at home, Juventus wins away

    Football
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 08:38
    UEFA Europa League: Milan loses at home, Juventus wins away

    The remaining matches of the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League league phase have been played.

    According to Report, Türkiye's only representative in the competition, Besiktas, travelled to Scotland to face Celtic.

    Italian side Juventus took on AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Milan hosted Hungarian side Ferencváros.

    League phase, Round 4

    Milan (Italy) – Ferencváros (Hungary) 0–2

    Anderlecht (Belgium) – Salzburg (Austria) 2–0

    Crystal Palace (England) – Hoffenheim (Germany) 1–1

    Levski (Bulgaria) – Jagiellonia (Poland) 1–0

    Lillestrøm (Norway) – Viktoria (Czechia) 0–1

    NEC (Netherlands) – Omonia (Cyprus) 3–1

    Real Sociedad (Spain) – Lyon (France) 1–1

    Sparta (Czechia) – Bournemouth (England) 1–3

    Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – OFI (Greece) 0–2

    Bayer 04 (Germany) – Marseille (France) 0–1

    Benfica (Portugal) – Lech (Poland) 3–1

    Celta (Spain) – Union (Belgium) 1–2

    Sturm (Austria) – Celje (Slovenia) 2–3

    Sunderland (England) – Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0–2

    Celtic (Scotland) – Beşiktaş (Türkiye) 3–2

    Torrense (Portugal) – Ararat (Armenia) 3–2

    AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) – Juventus (Italy) 1–2

    Meanwhile, Greek side Olympiacos played out a goalless draw against Rennes in France yesterday.

    UEFA Europa League Football Juventus AC Milan
    Photo
    UEFA Avropa Liqası: "Milan" öz meydanında uduzub, "Yuventus" səfərdə qələbə qazanıb
    Photo
    Лига Европы УЕФА: "Милан" дома сенсационно проиграл "Ференцварошу"
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57
    Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats
    Other countries
    23:49
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus
    Region
    23:25
    Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff
    Other countries
    23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes
    Other countries
    22:59
    Photo
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    Energy
    22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport
    Other countries
    22:34
    Photo
    Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed