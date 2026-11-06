UEFA Europa League: Milan loses at home, Juventus wins away

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The remaining matches of the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League league phase have been played.

According to Report, Türkiye's only representative in the competition, Besiktas, travelled to Scotland to face Celtic.

Italian side Juventus took on AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Milan hosted Hungarian side Ferencváros.

League phase, Round 4

Milan (Italy) – Ferencváros (Hungary) 0–2

Anderlecht (Belgium) – Salzburg (Austria) 2–0

Crystal Palace (England) – Hoffenheim (Germany) 1–1

Levski (Bulgaria) – Jagiellonia (Poland) 1–0

Lillestrøm (Norway) – Viktoria (Czechia) 0–1

NEC (Netherlands) – Omonia (Cyprus) 3–1

Real Sociedad (Spain) – Lyon (France) 1–1

Sparta (Czechia) – Bournemouth (England) 1–3

Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – OFI (Greece) 0–2

Bayer 04 (Germany) – Marseille (France) 0–1

Benfica (Portugal) – Lech (Poland) 3–1

Celta (Spain) – Union (Belgium) 1–2

Sturm (Austria) – Celje (Slovenia) 2–3

Sunderland (England) – Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0–2

Celtic (Scotland) – Beşiktaş (Türkiye) 3–2

Torrense (Portugal) – Ararat (Armenia) 3–2

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) – Juventus (Italy) 1–2

Meanwhile, Greek side Olympiacos played out a goalless draw against Rennes in France yesterday.