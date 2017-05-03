UEFA Champions League second semi-final match to be played today

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next game of UEFA Champions League semi-final will be played today.

Report informs, French club Monaco will face Italian Juventus at home game.

The clubs earlier met twice in most prestigious European club tournament. The Old Lady defeated the Kingdom club both in semifinal of 1997/98 and in quarter final of 2014/15 seasons.

22:45. Monaco (France) – Juventus (Italy)

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Monaco. Louis II Stadium.