 Top
    Close photo mode

    UEFA Champions League second semi-final match to be played today

    Monaco will host Juventus

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next game of UEFA Champions League semi-final will be played today.

    Report informs, French club Monaco will face Italian Juventus at home game.

    The clubs earlier met twice in most prestigious European club tournament. The Old Lady defeated the Kingdom club both in semifinal of 1997/98 and in quarter final of 2014/15 seasons.

    22:45. Monaco (France) – Juventus (Italy)

    Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

    Monaco. Louis II Stadium.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi