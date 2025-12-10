UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Ajax in Baku today

Azerbaijan"s Qarabag will take on Dutch side Ajax today in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Report, the Matchday 6 fixture will kick off at 21:45 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The match will be officiated by a refereeing team led by Slovenian FIFA referee Rade Obrenović.

Qarabag currently sit 21st in the standings with 7 points, while Ajax, having lost all five of their previous matches, are at the bottom of the table in 36th place.

Both clubs are fighting to improve their positions as the group stage draws to a close.