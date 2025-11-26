UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best
Football
- 26 November, 2025
- 10:12
Qarabag's goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski had three saves selected among the best of the day in the UEFA Champions League, Report informs, citing UEFA's press service.
Alongside his penalty save in the match against Napoli in Italy, two other saves by the 25-year-old goalkeeper were included in the Top 6.
UEFA noted in its post that "goalkeepers are in top form tonight" and launched a poll asking fans to choose the best save.
Qarabag lost 0–2 to Napoli in the fifth round of the group stage.
