Five die after consuming illicit alcohol in Sri Lanka's northwestern province
Other countries
- 06 January, 2026
- 13:10
Five persons have died after consuming illegally distilled alcohol in Sri Lanka's Northwestern Province, Xinhua noted citing the police, Report informs.
Three persons died shortly after consuming the alcohol, while two others died in hospital, police said. Investigations are ongoing.
Official data show that around 40 percent of all alcohol consumed by Sri Lankans is illicit, posing serious health risks due to its toxicity. Sri Lanka has recorded numerous incidents of mass poisoning and deaths linked to illicit alcohol, primarily due to contamination with methanol or paraquat.
Latest News
14:26
Strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku regionOther countries
14:21
Update on criminal case related to Azerbaijanis shot in KyivIncident
14:05
Pezeshkian: Iranian authorities won't resort to money printing to resolve economic crisisRegion
14:05
Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progressInfrastructure
13:56
Photo
Turkish media influencers explore Azerbaijan's industry, investment potentialBusiness
13:44
Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad saysEnergy
13:33
Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violationsEcology
13:26
5 die in France due to snow, iceOther countries
13:19