Two countries excluded from FIFA presidential election

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 207 out of the 209 member associations will take part in FIFA presidential elections.

Report informs citing the TASS, Minister of Sports of Russia, a member of the Executive Committee Vitaly Mutko said that on the basis of the FIFA Executive Committee meeting.

Extraordinary FIFA Congress, which will take place during unscheduled election of a new head of the organization, will be held on February 26 in Zurich.

Two associations have been excluded in the past - it is Kuwait and Indonesia", he said.

2/3 of votes needed to win the FIFA presidential elections in the first round, and in the subsequent - 50 percent and one vote. FIFA President is elected for a term of four years.