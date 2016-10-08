Saint Etienne coach spoke about matches against Gabala

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ French Saint Etienne coach Christophe Galtier has spoken about upcoming two matches against Gabala FC at the Europa League group stage.

Report informs, the 50-year-old expert told the UEFA website that the matches will be crucial. According to him, Gabala is a tough opponent: "It is true that our rival hasn't taken points yet. However, the team has unique quality of game. Gabala should be seriously assessed. We'd like to take maximum number of points. If we collect points as in the matches with Dnepr last season, we will take a big step towards 1/6 final".

Galtier also admitted difficulty to play due to injured and punished players. However, he stressed that his team will play more effective, thanks to the their strength and spirit.

Notably, Saint Etienne will receive Gabala on October 20 as well as play away match with the team on November 3.