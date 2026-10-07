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    Sabah's Severina named author of August's best goal

    Football
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 18:08
    Sabah's Severina named author of August's best goal

    Xander Severina, a player for Azerbaijan's Sabah, has received the Premier League award for the best goal of August.

    The Professional Football League (PFL) press service told Report that the Goal of the Month award was presented to him by PFL President Elkhan Samadov.

    Severina said he would donate the cash prize he received to the Sabah Football Academy Future Talents fund.

    Xander Severina Sabah FK Azerbaijan Premier League
    "Sabah"ın futbolçusu Ksander Severina "Ayın qolu" mükafatına layiq görülüb
    Футболист "Сабаха" Северина признан автором лучшего гола августа
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    44 - Tezliklə

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