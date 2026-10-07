Sabah's Severina named author of August's best goal
Football
- 07 October, 2026
- 18:08
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Xander Severina, a player for Azerbaijan's Sabah, has received the Premier League award for the best goal of August.
The Professional Football League (PFL) press service told Report that the Goal of the Month award was presented to him by PFL President Elkhan Samadov.
Severina said he would donate the cash prize he received to the Sabah Football Academy Future Talents fund.
"Sabah"ın futbolçusu Ksander Severina "Ayın qolu" mükafatına layiq görülüb
Футболист "Сабаха" Северина признан автором лучшего гола августа
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