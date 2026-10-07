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Xander Severina, a player for Azerbaijan's Sabah, has received the Premier League award for the best goal of August.

The Professional Football League (PFL) press service told Report that the Goal of the Month award was presented to him by PFL President Elkhan Samadov.

Severina said he would donate the cash prize he received to the Sabah Football Academy Future Talents fund.