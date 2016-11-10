Rival of Azerbaijani national team faced a blaze drama in Belfast

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ A fire drama has happened outside the Northern Ireland team hotel in Belfast on Wednesday as a blaze broke out in the car park.

Report informs referring to the Belfast Live, a parked car which seemingly burst into flames at the Culloden hotel, where the team are staying.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed they attended an incident where a car was alight in the car park of the hotel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a spokesman for NIFRS confirmed the fire was not started deliberately.