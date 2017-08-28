Real Madrid FC breaks a new record

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain’s Real Madrid become the first team that scored goal in 70 matches in a row at the top 5 European Championships.

Report informs, midfielder Marco Asensio has broken the record. He scored a goal at minute 10 of the La Liga match with “Valencia”. The match ended with the score of 2:2.

Notably, Real Madrid last left the field without a goal on April 26, 2016, with England’s Manchester City F.C. at the semi-final of the Champions League.

That match ended without a goal.