    Real Madrid FC breaks a new record

    The Spanish team has scored a goal in 70 matches in a row

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain’s Real Madrid become the first team that scored goal in 70 matches in a row at the top 5 European Championships.

    Report informs, midfielder Marco Asensio has broken the record. He scored a goal at minute 10 of the La Liga match with “Valencia”. The match ended with the score of 2:2.

    Notably, Real Madrid last left the field without a goal on April 26, 2016, with England’s Manchester City F.C. at the semi-final of the Champions League. 

    That match ended without a goal. 

